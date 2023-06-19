American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

