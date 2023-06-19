American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $57.30. 10,319,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,407. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

