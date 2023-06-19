American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

