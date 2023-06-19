AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Shares of AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 11.43 ($0.14), with a volume of 1021977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

AMTE Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.43.

About AMTE Power

(Get Rating)

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMTE Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTE Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.