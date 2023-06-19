Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 19th (ADBE, ASOMY, CPYYY, CRDA, DRI, EENEF, EZJ, GBG, GBGPF, HLMA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 19th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $431.00 to $585.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 725 ($9.07) to GBX 485 ($6.07).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.75).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($77.58) to GBX 5,000 ($62.56). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $172.00 to $187.00.

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,021 ($12.78) to GBX 1,010 ($12.64).

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 335 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.57). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 410 ($5.13). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 335 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.57).

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,190 ($27.40) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,350 ($29.40) to GBX 2,425 ($30.34).

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $585.00.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 107 ($1.34) to GBX 102 ($1.28).

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 355 ($4.44).

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.85.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($34.41) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.64) to GBX 780 ($9.76). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14).

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 955 ($11.95).

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02).

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $175.00.

