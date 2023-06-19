Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $99.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM



AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

