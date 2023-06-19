Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shell (LON: SHEL) recently:

6/19/2023 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($34.41) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04).

6/16/2023 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($41.29) to GBX 3,500 ($43.79).

6/15/2023 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($41.29) price target on the stock.

6/8/2023 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2023 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) price target on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,950 ($36.91) price target on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,341.50 ($29.30). 6,081,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,383,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 483.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,377.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,387.22. Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.70).

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1,900.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.