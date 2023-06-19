Analyzing Southern (NYSE:SO) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Southern pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 11.53% 10.78% 2.78% American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

61.8% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southern and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $29.28 billion 2.67 $3.54 billion $3.10 23.15 American Electric Power $19.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 4 2 9 0 2.33 American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern currently has a consensus price target of $74.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Summary

Southern beats American Electric Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it constructs, operates, and maintains 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

