AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,448,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AngloGold Ashanti

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

