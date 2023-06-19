Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.21 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

