Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.01 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00014217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $70.01 million and $739.02 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.90596198 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $545.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

