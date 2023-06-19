Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $477,460.06

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $477,460.06 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00031736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.