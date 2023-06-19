Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 950 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,744,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 1,042,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.