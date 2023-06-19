Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %

WSO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.58. 461,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.54 and a 1 year high of $370.06.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

