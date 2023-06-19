Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $207.31. 1,259,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.53.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

