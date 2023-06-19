Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.24 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 2.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. 15,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

