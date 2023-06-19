Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,395. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.36 and a one year high of $219.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average of $196.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

