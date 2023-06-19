Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 4,019 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.