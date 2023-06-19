Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.16% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,844,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after purchasing an additional 155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD remained flat at $19.26 during trading on Monday. 350,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.