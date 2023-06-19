Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 747 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,938,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.