Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.18. 13,343,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,996. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.38. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

