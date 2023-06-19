Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

AMAT stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.