Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
