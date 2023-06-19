Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYXGet Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 757,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 658,749 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 367,758 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

