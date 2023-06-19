Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

About Apyx Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 757,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 658,749 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 367,758 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

