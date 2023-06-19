Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 972,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 2.7 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

