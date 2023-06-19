Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 114500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Arctic Star Exploration

(Get Rating)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.