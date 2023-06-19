Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Argan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Argan by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 157,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AGX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

