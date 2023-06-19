Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.22

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and $625,345.67 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002179 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,713,942 coins and its circulating supply is 173,714,688 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.