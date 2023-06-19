Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.87 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.87 million and approximately $427,118.45 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,701,574 coins and its circulating supply is 173,702,340 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

