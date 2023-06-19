Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 746,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

