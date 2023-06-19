Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 0.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Copart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Copart by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Copart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

