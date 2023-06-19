Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $142.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

