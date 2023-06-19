Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $757,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

