Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.