Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

