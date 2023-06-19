Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

