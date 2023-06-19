Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

