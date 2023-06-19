Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.59 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.