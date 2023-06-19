Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,238,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.