ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $36.00 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05513503 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,694,849.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

