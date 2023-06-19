Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.06. 941,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.