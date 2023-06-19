Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.06. 941,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 594,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $3,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 101.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 257,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.