Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
