Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.5 %

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

