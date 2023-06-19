AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 9.7% in May

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AssetMark Financial

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $204,582.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $1,137,602. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 262,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,671. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.04.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

