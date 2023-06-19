Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.53 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $62.53 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

