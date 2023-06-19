Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.87. 463,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

