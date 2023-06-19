Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of ACAB stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.