AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Robin Low purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$24.00 ($16.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).
AUB Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About AUB Group
Featured Stories
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.