Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.45 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.92. 729,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,683. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

