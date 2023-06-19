Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $202,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $51.44. 801,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.