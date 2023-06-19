Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 265,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,170,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.32 on Monday, reaching $868.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.45 and a 200-day moving average of $627.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

